West Unity Receives Grant For Construction Of Inclusive Playground

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PLAYGROUND IMPROVEMENT … The Bryan Area Foundation awarded the Village of West Unity, Ohio, a $30,000 grant to help them build an inclusive playground at Wabash Park. This new recreational area will provide children and families of all physical, mental, and social abilities with the opportunity to learn, play, and grow together. It will also offer children on the south side of West Unity a park closer to their home, and it sits next to the Wabash Cannonball Trail. Pictured during the check presentation, left to right, are Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Village of West Unity Mayor Don Leu, and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee member Larry Harsila.