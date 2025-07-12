Northwest State Business Programs Receive 10-Year Reaffirmation From Accreditation Council

PRESS RELEASE – Northwest State Community College business programs have been formally granted continuing accreditation through spring 2035 by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). The decision comes from the ACBSP Board of Commissioners meeting in June.

WHAT IT MEANS

ACBSP’s accreditation process follows the Baldrige model. The accreditation focuses on recognizing teaching excellence, determining student learning outcomes, and a continuous improvement model.

ACBSP’s student-centered teaching and learning approach, which is measured and analyzed for quality, ensures that students gain the right skills from their educational investment.

Institutions with programs accredited by ACBSP are committed to continuous improvement that ensures their business program will give students the skills employers want.

From their website (ACBSP.org), the ACBSP is “a global business education accrediting body and the first organization to offer accreditation to all levels of collegiate business educational degree programs from associate to doctoral.”

Jason Rickenberg, NSCC Dean of Business and Public Services, remarked “Earning ACBSP accreditation is a gold standard for business programs; both nationally and globally.”

“The quality and rigor of our business programs at NSCC is excellent, and our faculty do a tremendous job preparing students for the next steps in their journeys, whether it’s a great career opportunity, or additional education.”

“Our division worked very hard with our self-study this past year, in order to earn this ten-year reaffirmation.”

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez added, “We are proud of our Business programs for continuing this prestigious accreditation through ACBSP.”

“Program accreditation is critical to our success at NSCC, ensuring students receive the highest-quality education possible. We celebrate this announcement and invite students to come discover Northwest State today!”

Additional information on Northwest State Community College business programs, as well as all other degree and certificate programs, and the Bachelor’s Bound transfer pathway, are available at NorthwestState.edu.