German Lutheran Heritage Society To Speak At Next FCGS Meeting

(PRESS RELEASE) DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society (FCGS) meeting is Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 7 p.m. Julia Chase from the German Lutheran Heritage Society will be joining us to share information about the rich German Lutheran heritage in our area.

Their organization collects stories and materials which reflect our German Lutheran beginnings and the transition of these early settlers to becoming Americans in their new home.

Join us to find out more about this organization and about the records that might be just what you need!

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry are on the back side of the church. Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there!