Northwest State Community College Phlebotomy & Medical Assisting Graduates Celebrated At Pinning Ceremony

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Three students from the medical assisting program, along with twelve students from the phlebotomy technician program were recognized at a special ceremony held earlier this week at Northwest State Community College.

Both options lead to entry-level positions in the health care field, and students earning the phlebotomy technician certificate may choose to continue their education for an associate degree in medical assisting.

MEDICAL ASSISTING STUDENT RECOGNIZED:

Sarah Breece (Hamler), Jessie Lake (Delta), and Alethia Stimpfle (Montpelier)

PHLEBOTOMY STUDENTS RECOGNIZED:

Katelyn Carter (Napoleon), Hadlee Henderson (Delta), Sheyann Klingensmith (Hudson, MI), Kyleigh Logan (Cecil), Makena Mendoza (Defiance), Brandy Mitchum (Waterville), Karsen Pursel (Archbold), Logan Seibert (Oakwood), Reed Silguero (Stryker), Skye Swalley (Bryan), Caitlin Walls (Whitehouse), and Selene Yeager (Wauseon)