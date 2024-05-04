Close Menu
Saturday, May 4, 2024
The Village Reporter
News

Northwest State Community College Phlebotomy & Medical Assisting Graduates Celebrated At Pinning Ceremony

No Comments1 Min Read
PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
MEDICAL ASSISTING … Altheia Stimpfle, Sarah Breece, Jessie Lake.

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Three students from the medical assisting program, along with twelve students from the phlebotomy technician program were recognized at a special ceremony held earlier this week at Northwest State Community College.

Both options lead to entry-level positions in the health care field, and students earning the phlebotomy technician certificate may choose to continue their education for an associate degree in medical assisting.

MEDICAL ASSISTING STUDENT RECOGNIZED:

Sarah Breece (Hamler), Jessie Lake (Delta), and Alethia Stimpfle (Montpelier)

PHLEBOTOMY STUDENTS RECOGNIZED:

Katelyn Carter (Napoleon), Hadlee Henderson (Delta), Sheyann Klingensmith (Hudson, MI), Kyleigh Logan (Cecil), Makena Mendoza (Defiance), Brandy Mitchum (Waterville), Karsen Pursel (Archbold), Logan Seibert (Oakwood), Reed Silguero (Stryker), Skye Swalley (Bryan), Caitlin Walls (Whitehouse), and Selene Yeager (Wauseon)

PHLEBOTOMY … Front – Makena Mendoza, Katelyn Carter, Skye Swalley. Back – Kyleigh Logan, Karen Pursel, Logan Seibert, Sheyann Klingensmith, Hadlee Henderson. Absent from photo – Reed Silguero, Caitlin Walls, Selene Yeager.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment
Leave A Reply