GIRLS BASKETBALL DIVISION VII REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: Hilltop’s Tournament Run Ends With 49-30 Loss To Ottoville

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TOURNAMENT ACTION … Hilltop’s Libbie Baker passes the ball out of a double team during Tuesday’s regional semifinal with Ottoville.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS … Kennedy Bailey takes the ball to the basket for the Cadets in the first half of their Division VII regional semifinal versus Ottoville.

Ottoville 49, Hilltop 30

ELIDA – The Ottoville Big Green defensive pressure was as advertised as they forced 37 Hilltop turnovers and rolled to a 49-30 win in the Division VII regional semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse.

Ottoville (24-2) jumped to a 10-2 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 28-10 at halftime.