GIRLS BASKETBALL DIVISION VII REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: Hilltop’s Tournament Run Ends With 49-30 Loss To Ottoville

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
TOURNAMENT ACTION … Hilltop’s Libbie Baker passes the ball out of a double team during Tuesday’s regional semifinal with Ottoville.
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS … Kennedy Bailey takes the ball to the basket for the Cadets in the first half of their Division VII regional semifinal versus Ottoville.
Ottoville 49, Hilltop 30
ELIDA – The Ottoville Big Green defensive pressure was as advertised as they forced 37 Hilltop turnovers and rolled to a 49-30 win in the Division VII regional semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse.
Ottoville (24-2) jumped to a 10-2 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 28-10 at halftime.
Molly Dickinson had nine points to front Hilltop (20-4) while Libbie Baker had two buckets and four free throws for eight.
HILLTOP (30) – Dickinson 9; Baker 8; VanArsdalen 3; Bailey 4; Crossgrove 0; Connolly 3; Routt 3; Totals: 6-3-9 – 30
OTTOVILLE (49) – Koester 22; E. Thorbahn 9; Langhals 0; C. Thorbahn 13; Schnipke 3; P. Turnwald 0; K. Turnwald 8; Totals: 9-6-13 – 49
HHS 2 8 10 10 – 30
OHS 10 18 15 6 – 49
GAME STATISTICS
HILLTOP: FG – 9/26 (35%); FT – 9/11 (82%); Rebounds – 29 (9 offensive); Turnovers – 37; OTTOVILLE: FG – 16/51 (29%); FT – 13/16 (81%); Rebounds – 25 (16 offensive); Turnovers – 16