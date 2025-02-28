Close Menu
Thursday, February 27
The Village Reporter
The Village Reporter
GIRLS BASKETBALL DIVISION VII REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: Hilltop’s Tournament Run Ends With 49-30 Loss To Ottoville

No Comments2 Mins Read

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
TOURNAMENT ACTION … Hilltop’s Libbie Baker passes the ball out of a double team during Tuesday’s regional semifinal with Ottoville.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS … Kennedy Bailey takes the ball to the basket for the Cadets in the first half of their Division VII regional semifinal versus Ottoville.

Ottoville 49, Hilltop 30

ELIDA – The Ottoville Big Green defensive pressure was as advertised as they forced 37 Hilltop turnovers and rolled to a 49-30 win in the Division VII regional semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse.

Ottoville (24-2) jumped to a 10-2 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 28-10 at halftime.

<\/div>

Molly Dickinson had nine points to front Hilltop (20-4) while Libbie Baker had two buckets and four free throws for eight.

HILLTOP (30) – Dickinson 9; Baker 8; VanArsdalen 3; Bailey 4; Crossgrove 0; Connolly 3; Routt 3; Totals: 6-3-9 – 30
OTTOVILLE (49) – Koester 22; E. Thorbahn 9; Langhals 0; C. Thorbahn 13; Schnipke 3; P. Turnwald 0; K. Turnwald 8; Totals: 9-6-13 – 49

HHS  2  8  10 10 – 30
OHS 10 18 15 6 – 49

GAME STATISTICS
HILLTOP: FG – 9/26 (35%); FT – 9/11 (82%); Rebounds – 29 (9 offensive); Turnovers – 37; OTTOVILLE: FG – 16/51 (29%); FT – 13/16 (81%); Rebounds – 25 (16 offensive); Turnovers – 16

 

