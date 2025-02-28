Northwest State Community College Board Of Trustees Elects New Officers

Mickey Schwarzbek

Joel Miller

Katrina DeGroff

PRESS RELEASE – The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, February 21st at the Archbold campus.

As part of the meeting’s agenda, the Board elected its new Chair, Vice Chair and Second Vice Chair for the period of February 2025 to February 2026. Katrina DeGroff (Fulton County) was elected Chair, Mickey Schwarzbek (Defiance County) was elected Vice Chair, and Joel Miller (Henry County) was elected as Second Vice Chair by the Board.

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez offered remarks of gratitude for Sandra Barber, who served as Chair for the 2024-2025 period, for her ongoing dedication and years of service to the College.

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Prior to electing its new officers for 2025-2026, the Board reviewed and approved the 2024-2025 revised budget. The revised budget is $44,314,130, which is a net adjustment of ($767,235).

Sandra Barber and John Bridenbaugh were appointed as Delegate and Alternate from the Board to serve on the governing board of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) for the period of February 2025 through February 2026.

Finally, the Board confirmed the following upcoming meeting dates: Friday, April 25; Thursday, June 26; Friday, August 15; Friday, October 17; Friday, December 12; and Friday, February 20 (2026).

In other Board action:

•Approved the employment of Vena Valdez-Chowdhury as Administrative Assistant-Community & Workforce Development, Katherine Murphy as Faculty-Nursing, Jesse Schumacher as Faculty-Business (Accounting), and Breanna Sancrant as Administrative Assistant-Nursing & Allied Health.

•Approved the 2025-2026 student fees.

•Approved Workplace Violence Policy.

•Rescinded Gender Inclusive Restroom Facilities policy 14-3-33.

•Approved expansion of authority of the NSCC Police Department.

•Approved miscellaneous employment contracts.

•Approved two retirements.