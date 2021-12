GIRLS SOCCER SIGNING: Evergreen Soccer Player Sydney Woodring Headed To Lourdes University

COLLEGE SOCCER … Sydney Woodring made it official last week as she signed her letter of intent to attend Lourdes University and continue her soccer career.

Pictured with Woodring are: (Front) Todd Woodring (Father), Sydney Woodring, Anna Woodring (Mother). (Back) Jacob Ott (Asst Girls Soccer Coach), Joshua Radel (Head Girls Soccer Coach), Brittaney Cymbolin (Head Girls Basketball coach), Dave Skoczyn (Head Boys Soccer Coach).