Close Menu
Saturday, October 10
Login
Sports

GLC FOOTBALL: Jaron Grove Tosses Six TDs In Edon’s 57-6 Rout Of North Central

By No Comments5 Mins Read

EDON (Oct. 9, 2026) - After suffering its first defeat of the season the previous week to perennial Great Lakes Conference powerhouse Whiteford, Michigan, the Edon Bombers overcame a sluggish start in a 57-6 rout of North Central before a Senior Night crowd at Leanne Field in conference action.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts