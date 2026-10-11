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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Archbold Stays Unbeaten, Plows Past Patrick Henry, 44-8

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HAMLER (Oct. 9, 2026) - What was supposed to be the first big test for Archbold since week four turned into a dominating display on both sides of the ball for the Bluestreaks, who defeated Patrick Henry 44-8 on the Patriots’ homecoming night in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League matchup.

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