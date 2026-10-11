Close Menu
Monday, October 12
Login
Sports

GLC FOOTBALL: Montpelier Stays In Playoff Hunt With 52-29 Win Over Hilltop

By Updated:No Comments5 Mins Read

MONTPELIER (Oct. 10, 2026) - With both Montpelier and Hilltop in need of a victory to stay in position for a postseason playoff berth, the Locos used 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Carter Meek, along with 184 yards in total offense and two passing touchdowns by Wesley Hartsock to romp to a 52-29 victory over the Cadets.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts