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High School Sports Schedule For Monday, October 12, 2026

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BOYS GOLF

Division II State Tournament @ Firestone Country Club 8:30am (Akron)
Division III State Tournament @ NorthStar Golf Club 9am (Sunbury)

GIRLS GOLF

Division II State Tournament @ Firestone Country Club 8:30am (Akron)

VOLLEYBALL

Stryker @ Bryan 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Swanton 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Cardinal Stritch 5:30pm
Bowling Green @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Hicksville 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Oak Harbor @ Wauseon 5pm

 

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