Glimpses Of Fall Color Begin To Pop In Tree Canopies Statewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio – As we ushered in autumn this past Saturday, an array of fall colors is now beginning to dot the tree canopies around the Buckeye State.

As temperatures continue to moderate and with rain in the forecast, the fall color transformation should soon begin in earnest statewide according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“Our fall color reporters have been seeing changing conditions statewide with some still seeing mostly green canopies in a few spots,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said. “However, residents in urban areas are seeing some fall colors including bright reds and yellows in sugar maples. We are hoping the rain this week will help keep leaves on the trees and continue the evolution of picturesque autumn colors.” Watch the first fall color video.

On the search for unique and beautiful locations to find fall colors in Ohio? The Buckeye State is home to over 140 state nature preserves that contain remnants of Ohio’s pre-settlement past, rare and endangered species, and wondrous geologic features.

Dogs are not permitted in nature preserves because of the fragile flora and fauna and you need to stay on trails at all times.

When visiting a nature preserve, a permit may be required for access – these permits are free from the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves. Some of the most scenic nature preserves this time of year include Clifton Gorge, Conkles Hollow and Hach-Otis.

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:

–Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure;

-Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks; and

-Fun events happening around the state.

ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall23, #OhioTheHeartofitAll and #FallinOhio. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks and Ohio The Heart of It All. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @OhioDNR, @OHStateParks, @odnrforestry and @OhioTheHeartofitAll.

The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov