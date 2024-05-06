Glitz & Glamour Brought To Bryan 2024 Junior / Senior Prom

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERVIEW 1,233 PHOTOS OF THIS EVENT FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

Bryan High School juniors and seniors were thrilled for their red-carpet debut on Saturday, which began at 8 p.m. before the 2024 Junior / Senior prom.

The students lined up, ready after a day filled with preparation. Dressed to impress, they glided down the carpet, and really brought glitz and glamour to Bryan High School.

...