Relay For Life Of Williams County (June 2026)

The 2026 Relay For Life of Williams County takes place Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The day’s schedule includes the Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m., a Survivor Reception at 10:30 a.m., a Live Auction and the opening of the Silent Auction at 11 a.m., Games by 4 of a Kind at 1 p.m., the Luminaria Ceremony at 3 p.m., a Relay Game Hour at 4:30 p.m., the Silent Auction close at 6 p.m., and a Closing Ceremony featuring the first lap of 2027 at 6:45 p.m. The community is invited to come together to celebrate survivors, remember loved ones, and fight back against cancer. Learn more at www.RelayForLife.org/WilliamsCounty or follow Relay For Life of Williams County Ohio on Facebook.