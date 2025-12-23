Gorham-Fayette Fire Department Receives $245,238 FEMA Grant

PRESS RELEASE – Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) has announced that fire departments across Northwest Ohio will receive a combined $4.9 million in federal funding through the FY24 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs.

Kaptur said the awards represent an increase over the previous year and will support equipment upgrades and staffing needs intended to improve firefighter and public safety across the region.

“Aggressive, high-quality applications from our local fire divisions helped us to deliver more than $4.9 million to Northwest Ohio fire departments to protect lives and strengthen public safety,” Kaptur said in a prepared statement. “

This funding ensures our firefighters have the tools, equipment, and staffing they need to respond safely and effectively. When we invest in our first responders, we invest in the security of every family and community they serve.”

According to Kaptur’s office, FY24 AFG awards include:

-Toledo Fire & Rescue (Lucas County): $1,117,196

-Monclova Township Fire & Rescue (Lucas County): $271,707

-Gorham Township Fire Department (Fulton County): $245,238

-Village of Hicksville Fire Department (Defiance County): $809,523

-City of Northwood Fire Department (Wood County): $23,158

-City of Rossford Fire Department (Wood County): $124,761

A FY24 SAFER award was also announced for: City of Oregon Fire Department (Lucas County): $2,375,109

Kaptur’s office said departments are using the funds for a range of improvements, including upgrades to self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) so every riding position has respiratory protection, purchasing individual firefighter face pieces, enhancing rapid intervention equipment, vehicle acquisition and installing commercial turnout gear extractors intended to reduce firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens.

SAFER funding, the release stated, will help strengthen staffing levels to maintain rapid response times and reliable emergency coverage.

Fire officials said the grants will have an immediate impact. “This grant will enable us to acquire state-of-the-art EMS equipment that will directly contribute to saving lives and improving the quality of care delivered by our team,” said Chief Allison Armstrong of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. “We deeply appreciate FEMA’s continued support of these vital local initiatives.”

More information about FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters and SAFER programs is available at FEMA.gov.