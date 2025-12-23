Ohio Turnpike & Ohio State Highway Patrol Urge Motorists Not To Drink & Drive Over Holidays

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are reminding all motorists to drive sober, buckle up, and make responsible choices behind the wheel during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.

“We want every family to enjoy the holidays without tragedy,” said Executive Director Ferzan Ahmed, P.E., of the Turnpike Commission. “If you plan to drink, please plan ahead for a sober ride.

“Whether it’s a designated driver, a ride-hailing service, or staying put for the night, making that decision before you celebrate is the best gift you can give your loved ones.”

To accommodate an increase in holiday traffic, construction in work zones across the Ohio Turnpike will be limited to two work zones including one near Exit 180 (Akron) and state Route 8 in Summit County and at milepost 185 in Summit County with a mainline bridge replacement (in both directions) over Tinkers Creek. Two lanes of traffic in both the eastbound and westbound directions will remain open and the speed in these zones is limited to 60 miles per hour.

During the 2024 Christmas holiday travel period, the Ohio Turnpike recorded 692,207 vehicle transactions and nearly 39 million vehicle miles traveled.

“Even when the forecast looks favorable, Ohio weather can change quickly,” said Chief Engineer and Deputy Executive Director Chris Matta, P.E.

“If winter conditions develop, impaired driving becomes even more dangerous. Please make responsible choices—drive sober, and if you’ve been drinking, hand the keys to someone who hasn’t. Your decision can save a life.”

“As motorists, we all have choices that directly impact safety on our roadways,” said OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura. “Driving sober is one of the simplest and most important. If you’re celebrating this season, designate a driver before the night begins. It’s a small step that ensures everyone gets home safely to the people who matter most.”

The motoring public is encouraged to safely call #677 to report impaired or reckless drivers and stranded motorists.