Governor DeWine Announces Enhancements To Safer Ohio School Tip Line

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced several enhancements to the state’s free Safer Ohio School Tip Line (1-844-SAFEROH) that will make it easier for Ohioans to report school safety concerns.

In addition to calling and texting the tip line, Ohioans anywhere in the state can now report school safety information through a new smartphone app and online web form.

“Not everyone wants to make a phone call or send a text – some are more likely to report concerns by sending a message through an app or website,” said Governor DeWine.

“We’re making these upgrades so that it’s as simple as possible for all Ohioans to quickly and anonymously report any potential school safety threats in a manner that makes them comfortable.”

The new Safer Ohio School Tip Line smartphone app, available both on iOS and Android devices, and the online web form include pre-populated prompts to help users quickly upload information.

The tip line will also be newly staffed by crisis response professionals who are trained to help individuals contemplating self-harm.

