Toledo Businessman To Announce Candidacy In Ohio 9th Congressional District Republican Primary

PRESS RELEASE – United States Air Force veteran and Northwest Ohio entrepreneur Wayne Kinsel will officially announce his candidacy in the Ohio 9th Congressional District Republican Primary Monday, July 28, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at Voodoo Brewing 7050 Central Avenue, Sylvania Township.

Kinsel is a 2001 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy serving with distinction throughout his military career which included multiple leadership assignments as Squadron Commander and Acting Group Commander in overseas and combat deployments.

After retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2021, Kinsel, his wife Amy, a pharmacist and their daughter settled in Sylvania near her family hometown and where they founded Domus Home Goods and Voodoo Brewing Toledo.

Kinsel, an Ohio native, will offer his vision for how to return opportunity and prosperity to the people of Ohio 9th Congressional District while ensuring America’s security here at home and peace around the world.

He will discuss how his leadership skills, experience and commitment will forge a campaign that has the best opportunity to win this all important Congressional Seat in 2026.