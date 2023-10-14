Governor DeWine Issues Reprieves Of Execution

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieves of execution: -Greg Lott, who was scheduled to be executed on February 15, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to April 14, 2027.

-John Stojetz, who was scheduled to be executed on March 14, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to May 19, 2027.

-Archie Dixon, who was scheduled to be executed on April 17, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to June 16, 2027.

Governor DeWine is issuing this reprieve due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.