Governor DeWine Issues Statement On Ohio Senator J.D. Vance Being Republican Vice Presidential Nominee

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—The following is a statement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on the choice of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as President Trump’s running mate:

“Congratulations to Ohio’s Senator J.D. Vance on being chosen by President Trump to be his running mate.

“J.D. is a father, military veteran, best-selling author, and has served Ohio well as our U.S. Senator. In addition, J.D.’s unique life story will resonate with Republicans and Independent voters across the country.”

“J.D. will also bring a new generational perspective to the ticket.”

“A son of Middletown, Ohio, J.D. can relate to the many Americans who are struggling right now to make ends meet in this era of crushing inflation, and a housing market that is unaffordable and shutting many out of a chance at achieving the American dream.”

“J.D. also knows that securing our border is imperative.” “President Trump has made a great choice and Senator Vance will be a great partner as they campaign together this fall.”