Robert Piper (1929 – 2024)

(Owned Bryan Auto Body Repair)

Robert E. Piper, 94, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Robert was born on November 20, 1929 in Stryker, Ohio to Lawrence and Esther (Alspaugh) Piper.

He graduated from Bryan High School in 1949 and then served in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic.

Robert married Marilyn Calvin on May 4, 1951 and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2015 after 64 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Harold “Jack” Lockhart and brother, James Piper.

Robert was the owner of Bryan Auto Body Repair, retiring at the age of 83. He believed in staying active, enjoyed boating, motorcycle trips and snowmobiling.

Surviving are his children, Jan (Linda) Piper and Cynthia (Steve) Schultz, both of Bryan and his grandchildren, Erik (Debra) Piper of Harrison Township, Michigan and Haley-Piper (Ben) George of Sylvania, Ohio.

In honor of his wishes, a private viewing was held for Robert, and he was laid to rest beside his wife at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be made in his memory to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.