Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Tressel Join Gold Star Families in Wreath-Laying Ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During the annual wreath-laying ceremony on the Ohio Veterans’ Plaza at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Lt. Governor Jim Tressel honored Ohio service members who sacrificed their lives while serving their country.

“As we gather here on the Ohio Veterans’ Plaza, we are surrounded by the legacies of so many Ohioans who have served our country,” said Governor DeWine. “Our fallen heroes believed in freedom, took an oath to defend it, and gave their lives doing just that. We owe them a debt we can never repay.”

“It’s important that today, and every day, we remember the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country,” said Lt. Governor Tressel. “When we hear the story of heroes like Sgt. David Kreuter, we are reminded of the courage, sacrifice, and selflessness that our service members lead with. Ohio will always remember those we have lost, and we will forever be grateful to the Gold Star families who carry that sacrifice with strength each day.”

Several Gold Star families were in attendance and honored during the ceremony, including the family of Sgt. David Kreuter, of Cincinnati, who died in Iraq at the age of 26 when a roadside bomb hit his track vehicle in 2005.

Sgt. Kreuter’s father, Ken Kreuter, spoke during the ceremony.

“Our loved ones were real people, with real places in our lives, making real contributions to our families, our communities, and our nation,” Kreuter said. “As Gold Star family members, we owe them that honor, extending their influence and good works far beyond their lives. And as we do that, we can be comforted in knowing that we are doing the right thing for them, for our families and friends, and our nation.”

The ceremony also paid tribute to the three members of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus who were killed during Operation Epic Fury earlier this year.

“Today’s ceremony carries a profound significance as we honor Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. (U.S. Army, retired), director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. “I knew them, I served alongside them, and in many ways, they will always be family to me. Their service, their sacrifice, and their legacy remind us why we gather: to stand united in our commitment to never forget their names or their stories and to uphold the values they lived and died defending.”

Following the wreath-laying, a rifle salute was conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Honor Guard, “Taps” was played by Master Sgt. Sean Maloney of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, and a flyover was performed by the U.S. Air Force Reserve 445th Airlift Wing.

“Memorial Day is a reminder to us of the price that has been paid for the freedoms we enjoy. We must never forget the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our great nation, and we honor the family members they left behind,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff, Ohio Adjutant General.

— Press Release

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