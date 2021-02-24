Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered In Honor Of ODNR Officer Jason Lagore

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of the life and service of Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds in Highland County, and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

Flags should remain lowered until sunset on the day of Officer Lagore’s funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly U.S. and Ohio flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period. This order will run concurrently with yesterday’s order to lower flags in honor of the more than 500,000 Americans who died due to COVID-19.

Flags on public buildings and grounds in Highland County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower should remain lowered after February 26, 2021, if Officer Lagore’s funeral has not yet taken place.