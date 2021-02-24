CCNO Awards Employee Of The Year For 2020 To Dan Wolfrum

Employees at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio have named Dan Wolfrum (Maintenance), of Fulton County, the Employee of the Year for 2020.

Fellow workers at CCNO chose Wolfrum for the honor from an event in December. With staffing levels strained related to COVID-19, the jail had implemented emergency staffing measures where they use other staff – such as Command, Maintenance, and Administration – to help with security posts.

Dan was working his shift in security as a movement officer when he got a call over the radio from a unit officer. He called the unit from Intake and the officer informed him that he was feeling unwell from a serious medical condition.

While still on the phone with the officer he radioed a medical emergency to the unit. Wolfrum started his career at CCNO in late 2019.

“It’s not often that the facility has medical emergencies for staff, but in a direct supervision environment it’s critical to have a quick response in those few instances,” commented CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan.

“The officer’s wellbeing and safety, followed by the safety and security of the unit and facility, are all essential in that moment. Thankfully Dan was able to pick up on the officer’s verbal cues and get help to the unit right away.”

“And remember that he was working outside of his typical job. That’s impressive.”

“Dan works hard and has a great attitude no matter what he’s doing, and I think I can speak for all of the employees when I say that he is appreciated,” added Director of Operations Craig Eiden.