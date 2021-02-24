Delta PD Warning Of Phone Scam Involving Department

The Delta Police Department is warning the public about a scam going around of a person stating they are a representative of the Delta Police Department.

The phone number will show up as the police department number and the caller states the person has warrants and are asking for personal information to avoid arrest.

In a statement on the Delta Police Department Facebook page, the department says they will never call the public asking for money or any personal information. They advise DO NOT give your personal information out to any untrusted person online.

If anyone has questions or feel they are being scammed, you can call the police department to verify any suspicious calls.