Governor DeWine Releases Statement Regarding Columbus Zoo Director Jack Hanna

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued the following statement regarding Jack Hanna, Director Emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium:

“Fran and I were very sad to learn of Jack Hanna’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s that his family so bravely shared with Ohio and the world today.

“Over the years, Fran and I have had the opportunity to take our kids and grandkids to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds. When we were there with Jack, we were so fortunate to experience his passion for animals and the natural world.

“Along with our fellow Ohioans, we wish Jack, Suzi, and their daughters our best as they navigate the challenges of this disease and will be keeping them in our prayers.”