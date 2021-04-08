Evansport Man Sentenced For Rape & Gross Sexual Imposition

An Evansport, Ohio man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to rape. Thirty-three year old James Sheets, was arrested and imprisoned on rape charges in 2019. Originally he pleaded not guilty, but in January 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of rape, which is a first degree felony, and six counts of gross sexual imposition, third degree felonies.

In a news release from the Defiance County Prosecutor’s office, “Authorities said that on several occasions between June 2018 and June 2019, he raped a girl under the age of ten. They further alleged that on July 15, 2019 he raped another girl under the age of thirteen. The place of the crime was a residence on West St. in Evansport.

Seven other counts against Sheets were dropped as part of a plea agreement and he received credit for the six hundred and two days he has already served.