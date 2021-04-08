WCHD Details COVID-19 Variants & How Vaccine Impacts Them

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

In the past 7 days (March 30th-April 6th), there have been 27 new cases, 2 hospitalizations, and 1 death reported. As of 3/29, Williams County remains level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Non-congregate cases).

What’s the concern about the new COVID-19 variants? Does the COVID-19 vaccine work against the variants? Source: ODH, CDC

-During the past few months, several variants have been identified around the world and in the US. The CDC has monitored the variants and classified them as Variant of Interest, Variant of Concern, and Variant of High Consequence.

-Several variants have been identified in Ohio (B.1.1.7, B.1.351, & P.1). Each of the variants identified in Ohio are considered Variants of Concern (VOC). They appear to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

-So far, studies suggest that antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize these variants. This is being closely investigated and more studies are underway. It is important to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself against the virus and these mutations.

-To reduce the risk of spreading these new variants in our community, it is critical to continue to follow safety protocols:

Wear a mask over your nose & mouth anytime you are with people from different households. Stay at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid crowded spaces as much as possible. Ventilate indoor spaces. Wash hands often. Choose to receive the vaccine.



The new WCHD COVID-19 vaccine registration system now schedules vaccine appointments. No more waiting!

-The Williams County Health Department is merging the online COVID-19 vaccine registration survey with the Ohio Department of Health’s vaccine management system to allow residents to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine and schedule an appointment all in one place.

-The online registration requests the same information as the previous online survey but will now prompt you to choose a specific time and date for your COVID-19 vaccine appointment before you finish. The new process will also send you an email or text message with information about the appointment you select. You can also cancel or reschedule your appointment directly.

-For those who would prefer to set up an appointment on the phone, the Vaccine Call Center line will remain open. If you do not have an email or need help completing the online form, staff and volunteers will be available to take your phone calls and schedule your appointment.

-If none of the listed times or dates work for you, check the WCHD location again later. We will add times and dates as needed. You can also check other vaccine providers using the same link. Once you enter your zip code, the system will tell you nearby locations that receive COVID-19 vaccines from the state.

-The new system uses the same phone number and link. Register for the vaccine by calling the Williams County Vaccine Call Line at 419-636-0081 or by using the link on the WCHD website (bit.ly/WCVaccine). Check out the new call line hours on the WCHD website.