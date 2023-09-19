Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive For COVID

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) PRESS RELEASE – “At approximately 5:30pm today, Governor DeWine tested positive for COVID-19. He started experiencing mild cold symptoms yesterday. Believing he had a mild head cold, he proceeded with his workday today.

As the day progressed, his symptoms worsened, and his doctor advised that he take a Covid-19 test, which was positive.”

“He reported having a 101-degree fever at the time of taking the test late this afternoon. He is resting at home at this time.

“The current strain of COVID-19 can present itself with symptoms much like a head cold. Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health advise testing yourself for COVID-19, even if you think you have only a minor cold.”