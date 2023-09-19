OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 5)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday.
The top 16 teams from each region in the final ratings on October 22nd qualify for the playoffs
DIVISION IV REGION 14
1. Sandusky Perkins (4-0) 10.8611, 2. Shelby (4-1) 8.55, 3. Bellevue (3-2) 8.201, 4. Van Wert (3-2) 8.05, 5. Cle. Glenville (3-1) 6.7037, 6. Galion (4-1) 6.65, 7. Wauseon (4-1) 6.3, 8. Lima Bath (3-2) 5.7, 9. Vermilion (3-2) 5.3, 10. Bryan (3-2) 4.85, 11. Millersburg West Holmes (3-2) 4.65, 12. Oberlin Firelands (2-3) 4.2, 13. Elyria Cath. (2-3) 3.9172, 14. Caledonia River Valley (2-3) 3.45, 15. Kenton (2-3) 3.35, 16. Upper Sandusky (2-3) 2.4, 17. Napoleon (1-4) 2.35, 18. Bellville Clear Fork (1-4) 2.05
DIVISION V REGION 18
1. Oak Harbor (5-0) 8.75, 2. Coldwater (5-0) 8.7, 3. Liberty Center (5-0) 8.65, 4. Milan Edison (5-0) 8.5, 5. Archbold (4-1) 7.5, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1) 7.4, 7. Genoa Area (4-1) 6.55, 8. Marengo Highland (4-1) 6.45, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (4-1) 5.85, 10. Marion Pleasant (3-2) 5.2, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 5, 12. Huron (3-2) 4.6737, 13. Willard (4-1) 4.4, 14. Spencerville (2-3) 3.4, 15. Port Clinton (2-3) 3.3, 16. Tontogany Otsego (2-3) 2.95, 17. Fredericktown (2-3) 2.8, 18. Northwood (2-3) 2.2653, 19. Delta (2-3) 2.15, 20. Bloomdale Elmwood (1-4) 1.9
DIVISION VI REGION 22
1. Collins Western Reserve (5-0) 7.85, 2. Bluffton (5-0) 7.4, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0) 7.0828, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0) 6.2, 5. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1) 5.0367, 6. Columbus Grove (3-2) 5, 7. Carey (3-2) 4.75, 8. Bucyrus Wynford (2-3) 3.4, 9. Ashland Mapleton (2-3) 3.3, 10. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-2) 3.2606, 11. Sullivan Black River (3-2) 3.25, 12. Attica Seneca East (2-3) 3.0, 12. Wayne Trace (3-2) 3.0, 14. Van Buren (2-3) 2.95, 15. Castalia Margaretta (3-2) 2.9, 16. Evergreen (2-3) 2.85, 17. Tinora (2-3) 2.75, 18. Kansas Lakota (2-3) 2.7, 19. Paulding (3-2) 2.4, 20. Wellington (1-4) 2.15
DIVISION VII REGION 26
1. Patrick Henry (5-0) 9.4, 2. Antwerp (5-0) 7.55, 3. Tiffin Calvert (5-0) 7.45, 4. Leipsic (5-0) 7.25, 5. McComb (4-1) 7.2, 6. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) 7.05, 7. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-0) 6.3, 8. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 5.95, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2) 5.5, 9. Ayersville (4-1) 5.5, 11. Arlington (3-2) 4.8, 12. Montpelier (4-1) 4.3141, 13. Lima Central Cath. (2-3) 4.2, 14. North Central (4-1) 3.95, 15. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-2) 3.5, 16. Edon (3-2) 3.3735, 17. Ada (2-3) 3.15, 17. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) 3.15, 17. Delphos St. John’s (3-2) 3.15, 20. Morral Ridgedale (3-2) 2.8