OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 5)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday.

The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2023/2023HarbinReportWeek5.pdf
There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).
The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.
The top 16 teams from each region in the final ratings on October 22nd qualify for the playoffs

DIVISION IV REGION 14

1. Sandusky Perkins (4-0) 10.8611, 2. Shelby (4-1) 8.55, 3. Bellevue (3-2) 8.201, 4. Van Wert (3-2) 8.05, 5. Cle. Glenville  (3-1) 6.7037, 6. Galion (4-1) 6.65, 7. Wauseon (4-1) 6.3, 8. Lima Bath (3-2) 5.7, 9. Vermilion (3-2) 5.3, 10. Bryan (3-2) 4.85, 11. Millersburg West Holmes (3-2) 4.65, 12. Oberlin Firelands (2-3) 4.2, 13. Elyria Cath. (2-3) 3.9172, 14. Caledonia River Valley (2-3) 3.45, 15. Kenton (2-3) 3.35, 16. Upper Sandusky (2-3) 2.4, 17. Napoleon (1-4) 2.35, 18. Bellville Clear Fork (1-4) 2.05

DIVISION V REGION 18

1. Oak Harbor (5-0) 8.75, 2. Coldwater (5-0) 8.7, 3. Liberty Center (5-0) 8.65, 4. Milan Edison (5-0) 8.5, 5. Archbold (4-1) 7.5, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1) 7.4, 7. Genoa Area (4-1) 6.55, 8. Marengo Highland (4-1) 6.45, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (4-1) 5.85, 10. Marion Pleasant (3-2) 5.2, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 5, 12. Huron (3-2) 4.6737, 13. Willard (4-1) 4.4, 14. Spencerville (2-3) 3.4, 15. Port Clinton (2-3) 3.3, 16. Tontogany Otsego (2-3) 2.95, 17. Fredericktown (2-3) 2.8, 18. Northwood (2-3) 2.2653, 19. Delta (2-3) 2.15, 20. Bloomdale Elmwood (1-4) 1.9

DIVISION VI REGION 22

1. Collins Western Reserve (5-0) 7.85, 2. Bluffton (5-0) 7.4, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0) 7.0828, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0) 6.2, 5. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1) 5.0367, 6. Columbus Grove (3-2) 5, 7. Carey (3-2) 4.75, 8. Bucyrus Wynford (2-3) 3.4, 9. Ashland Mapleton (2-3) 3.3, 10. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-2) 3.2606, 11. Sullivan Black River (3-2) 3.25, 12. Attica Seneca East (2-3) 3.0, 12. Wayne Trace (3-2) 3.0, 14. Van Buren (2-3) 2.95, 15. Castalia Margaretta (3-2) 2.9, 16. Evergreen (2-3) 2.85, 17. Tinora (2-3) 2.75, 18. Kansas Lakota (2-3) 2.7, 19. Paulding (3-2) 2.4, 20. Wellington (1-4) 2.15

DIVISION VII REGION 26

1. Patrick Henry (5-0) 9.4, 2. Antwerp (5-0) 7.55, 3. Tiffin Calvert (5-0) 7.45, 4. Leipsic (5-0) 7.25, 5. McComb (4-1) 7.2, 6. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) 7.05, 7. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-0) 6.3, 8. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 5.95, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2) 5.5, 9. Ayersville (4-1) 5.5, 11. Arlington (3-2) 4.8, 12. Montpelier (4-1) 4.3141, 13. Lima Central Cath. (2-3) 4.2, 14. North Central (4-1) 3.95, 15. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-2) 3.5, 16. Edon (3-2) 3.3735, 17. Ada (2-3) 3.15, 17. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) 3.15, 17. Delphos St. John’s (3-2) 3.15, 20. Morral Ridgedale (3-2) 2.8

 

