Grand Jury Indicts Four Individuals In Connection With Series Of Crimes In Eastern Fulton County

Sheriff Roy Miller reports that since June, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating various crimes in the eastern part of Fulton County. Investigation efforts have identified four individuals.

On September 21, 2020, a Fulton County Grand Jury indicted the following individuals:

Michael M Starbird, age 20, of Toledo, OH – 2 counts of Theft, 2 counts of Theft From a Person in a Protected class, 14 counts of Breaking and Entering, 3 counts of Grand Theft, 1 count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, 1 count Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. Starbird is currently incarcerated in Wood County Jail.

Alan M Shelor, age 22, of Toledo, OH – 2 counts of Theft, 1 count Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, 13 counts of Breaking and Entering, 2 counts of Grand Theft, 3 counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, 1 count Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. Shelor is currently incarcerated at the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio.

Shelby V Smith, age 24, of Toledo, OH — 2 counts of Theft, 1 count Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, 3 counts of Breaking and Entering, 2 counts of Grand Theft, 1 count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. Smith is currently incarcerated in the Monroe County Michigan jail.

Zachary A Neal, age 27, of Toledo 2 counts of Theft, 1 count Breaking and Entering, 2 counts Grand Theft, 1 count Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. Neal is currently incarcerated at the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Lenawee County MI Sheriff‘s Office, Monroe County MI Sheriff‘s Office, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Perrysburg Township Police Department and the Toledo Police Department.

–PRESS RELEASE