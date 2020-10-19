Sports Schedule For Monday, October 19th, 2020

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 19, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION II SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Lima Bath @ Bryan 5pm

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Delta @ Swanton 5pm

Montpelier @ Fairview 5pm

Liberty Center @ Archbold 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION II SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Maumee @ Bryan 5pm

 

