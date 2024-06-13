Grand Opening Of Harbor Freight Tools New Location In Wauseon Set For June 29

(PRESS RELEASE) CALABASAS, Calif.—Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Wauseon on Saturday, June 29 at 8 a.m. The store opened on June 11 to begin its “soft opening” phase in preparation for June 29.

The Wauseon store, located at 826 N. Shoop Ave., will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Over 75 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done.

The company has a world-class team of engineers and experts in all tool categories to ensure that its tools meet or exceed industry standards and deliver unsurpassed value.

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.

The stores are smaller and much easier to shop than the huge home centers. This new store is the 66th Harbor Freight Tools store in Ohio. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Wauseon and all of Fulton County,” said Matthew LeVally, Store Manager.

“At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”