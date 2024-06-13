NWEC Earns An ACSI® Customer Satisfaction Award

BRYAN, OHIO — North Western Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NWEC) is honored to have earned a 2024 Customer Satisfaction Award* from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) based on their member survey results.

Cooperative members were asked to rate their overall satisfaction with NWEC, how well the co-op lived up to their expectations, and how well NWEC measured up to their ideal co-op experience.

While these were not the only questions in the survey, NWEC included these specifically because they are the core components of the proprietary ACSI methodology.

NWEC’s ACSI score substantially outperforms the industry average score earned by publicly measured utilities reported in the 2024 ACSI Energy Utility Study.

“This award is a testament to NWEC’s ongoing efforts to provide the best possible member experience”, the NWEC said in a press release.

“The 2024 Customer Satisfaction Award affirms that NWEC’s hard work has been noticed by its members. NWEC is grateful for its members and will continue to strive for excellence through constant dedication to improvement.”

*Award criteria are determined by the ACSI® and are based on customers rating their satisfaction in a survey independent of the syndicated ACSI Energy Utility Study. For more about the ACSI, visit www.theacsi.org/badges. ACSI and its logo are registered trademarks of the American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC.