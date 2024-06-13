Forest Dietrich (1937 – 2024)

(Loved The Outdoors; Avid Deer Hunter)

Forest E. Dietrich, age 86, of Ney, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Parkview Bryan Hospital. Forest was a sawyer at Ney Lumber Company for over 40 years and was a Boy Scout leader for 10 years.

He was an avid deer hunter for over 60 years, loved the outdoors and knew all types of trees and wood. He enjoyed farming, gardening and watching the world go by from his porch swing. He loved his family and teasing everyone.

Forest Edwin Dietrich was born August 1, 1937 in Bryan, the son of Harold W. and Christean S. (Grine) Dietrich. He was a graduate of Ney High School. Forest married Madalyn J. Jerger on June 15, 1957 in Edgerton and she survives. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

He is also survived by his children, Dennis Dietrich, Deborah (Chris) Conley, Daniel (Teresa) Dietrich and Diane Meyer, all of Ney; grandchildren, Emily (Jim) Miklos, Christine (Nate) Lewis, Joseph (Chynna) Dietrich, Natalie Dietrich, Sarah (Luke) Breen, Kyla (Zach) Carder, Brett (Anna) Dietrich, Brayden Dietrich, Kinsey Dietrich, Elizabeth Meyer, Eli Meyer, Madalyn Meyer and Helen Meyer; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Dwyer, of Denver, CO and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Luella Weller and brother, Richard Dietrich.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 P.M. with Philip Dezern officiating.

Memorials in honor of Forest may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.