MetaLINK Gets Connected To A New Owner

Pinpoint Holdings, Inc. (“Pinpoint”), the Nebraska-based parent company of Pinpoint Fiber, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Defiance Holdings, LLC, operating as MetaLINK Technologies, Inc. (“MetaLINK”), a rural broadband provider serving Northwest Ohio, Northeast Indiana, and Southern Michigan, from Arthur Mutual Telephone Company and Ayersville Telephone Company.

The acquisition marks Pinpoint’s most recent expansion beyond Nebraska and brings together two companies built on the same premise: rural communities deserve the same high-speed, reliable connectivity available in major metros. MetaLINK serves approximately 12,500 residential and business subscribers through a combination of fiber-to-the-premise and advanced fixed wireless service with approximately 295,000 covered passings. Following the close, MetaLINK will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pinpoint Fiber under the brand “MetaLINK — A Pinpoint company.”

Over the past six years, Pinpoint Fiber has grown its network from roughly 1,500 to approximately 22,000 fiber passings across rural Nebraska and today serves more than 7,200 fiber internet customers. Pinpoint designs and builds the majority of its networks with its own in-house construction teams, but also uses subcontractors when timelines are limited, a model it intends to bring to MetaLINK’s footprint to extend fiber to more homes and businesses across the region, while continuing to deliver fixed wireless service where it is the best near-term option.

“MetaLINK has built a strong foundation and a loyal customer base across its footprint, and its team is the reason why,” said Tom Shoemaker, President & CEO of Pinpoint Holdings. “We’ve spent the last six years proving what a focused, rural-first fiber builder can do in Nebraska. Combining that construction capability with MetaLINK’s local team and market knowledge gives us the platform to bring fiber to far more of these communities, faster. Our message to MetaLINK customers and employees is simple: the local people you know aren’t going anywhere, and we’re adding resources to take this business to the next level.”

“As a local fiber optic communications company, we’re pleased to transition MetaLINK to Pinpoint, who also has a long history of serving communities. I’d like to thank all the MetaLINK employees that contributed so much to the company’s success. I’m confident that Pinpoint will continue MetaLINK’s commitment to excellent and reliable service going forward,” said Dick Thomas, President of Arthur Mutual Telephone Company.

“As we searched for the right long-term owner for MetaLINK, Pinpoint stood out for its track record of expanding fiber connectivity in rural communities and its commitment to continuity for our customers and employees. Those priorities were central to our decision and give us confidence in MetaLINK’s future,” said Dan Limber, President of The Ayersville Telephone Company.

“Access to Pinpoint’s construction capabilities and capital resources will allow us to expand our fiber network at a scale we have not previously been able to achieve,” said Phil Maag, current Chief Executive Officer of MetaLINK. “We’re excited about what this means for our customers and the opportunity to bring fiber connectivity to more communities throughout our region.”

MetaLINK’s local leadership and staff will continue to serve customers from the region. Customers will see promotions to higher speed tier options coming soon to their service offerings. Billing and customer support contacts will remain the same and customers will be notified in advance of any future changes.

The transaction is expected to close in the next 60-90 days, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

About Pinpoint: Pinpoint Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Pinpoint Fiber and Cambridge Telephone Company, a Nebraska-based provider of fiber-to-the-home broadband serving rural communities. Pinpoint designs, builds, and operates its own fiber networks with in-house construction crews and local customer support, and has grown its footprint to approximately 22,000 fiber passings and more than 7,000 fiber internet customers.

About MetaLINK: MetaLINK provides high-speed internet service to residential and business customers across Northwest Ohio, Northeast Indiana, and Southern Michigan through fiber-to-the-premise and advanced fixed wireless networks. MetaLINK’s headquarters is in Defiance, Ohio.

— Information Provided

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