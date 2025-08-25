Habitat For Humanity & Fulton County Fair Team Up On Playhouse Project For Third Year

PRESS RELEASE – For the third year, Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County is teaming up with the Fulton County Fair to build 6 playhouses for local families through Habitat’s Playhouse Project program.

On August 30th, members of New Horizon Academy and North Star BlueScope Steel will paint, assemble, and decorate 2 playhouses in roughly six hours in the grassy area at the north end of the fairgrounds, where horseshoes used to be played.

The New Horizon’s playhouse is financially sponsored by State Farm Insurance. Then, on September 2nd, North Star BlueScope Steel will build 2 more playhouses.

Another 2 playhouses, one sponsored by Woodforest Bank and the other sponsored by Nature Fresh Farms, will also be built on Tuesday.

The recipient families will arrive mid-afternoon each day to see their playhouses for the first time and meet the sponsors who financially made it possible.

Habitat for Humanity’s Playhouse Project connects sponsors with families who would not be able to afford a playhouse without assistance.

With Habitat’s guidance, sponsors fund, design and build each playhouse, presenting it to the children they are partnered with and experiencing the joy that such a tremendous gift brings.

“Playing house” is often the first-time kids think about what it means to have their own home, inspiring homeownership at an early age. Families apply to receive a playhouse, with the program being need-based, not income-based.

In today’s world, there is much need created by short term and unforeseen issues that put families in situations where “extras” just can’t be a priority. Children feel the stress their parents are under; in fact, it can affect them deeply.

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County started Playhouse Project in 2021 to raise much-needed funds for Habitat’s local affordable housing mission.

Playhouse Projects are a win-win-win in that each sponsor supports its community through a team bonding event; a local family gets a free playhouse and Habitat’s mission gets much-needed funding to build affordable homes and repair existing homes.

The Habitat program gives a hand up, not a handout to those it partners with – families work hard to become homeowners, paying back the cost of their homes with a no-interest mortgage.

Habitat must pay for the construction upfront, so it fundraises, solicits donations, and applies for grant funding.

Ultimately, a family is served, a community has a new homeowner who is invested in that neighborhood, and children have hope for a bright future.

Habitat’s repair program assists existing homeowners with minor repair needs and mobility ramps for elderly and disabled neighbors-in-need.

North Star BlueScope Steel will be sponsoring its 10th, 11th and 12th playhouses during this year’s Fair Build. Woodforest Bank and Nature Fresh Farms are both returning to sponsor their 3rd playhouses with State

Farm Insurance sponsoring its 1st playhouse in collaboration with New Horizon Academy. NHA volunteers will be building that playhouse for one of their own student families.

Playhouse Project is Habitat’s way of helping children understand the value of “home” and provides a catalyst for creativity and imagination at a young age.

These Playhouse Project sponsorships will put smiles on children’s faces now and serve local housing and repair needs in the future.

Stop out on Saturday, August 30th or Tuesday, September 2nd between 9AM and approximately 3PM to watch these Playhouse Projects come to life.