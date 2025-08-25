Area Home Depot Volunteers Join H.O.O.V.E.S. To Prepare For New Track System

PRESS RELEASE – H.O.O.V.E.S. is excited to announce that a team of volunteers from Home Depot, coordinated by Chris Nagel, will be joining forces with the organization to prepare the back pasture to add a brand-new track system designed to improve the health and well-being of the horses who serve in its transformational programs.

The work session will take place on Friday, August 29, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. H.O.O.V.E.S. is located at 4055 Wilkins Road in Swanton.

The track system will be a vital addition to H.O.O.V.E.S., ensuring that horses have more natural movement and a healthier environment.

By simulating a more dynamic and enriching habitat, the system promotes stronger hooves, better circulation, and improved overall well-being, allowing the horses to thrive as they provide healing experiences to those who come to H.O.O.V.E.S. for restoration.

“This track system is more than just a project—it’s a step forward in creating the best possible environment for our horses,” said Justin Held, Facility Manager at H.O.O.V.E.S.

“Thanks to the generosity and hard work of Home Depot volunteers, we can give our horses the space and structure they need to live healthier, happier lives.”

“Our horses are at the heart of everything we do here at H.O.O.V.E.S.,” added Amanda Held, Founder of H.O.O.V.E.S.

“We are deeply grateful for Home Depot’s commitment to serving our community and supporting the mission of healing through horses. This project will have a lasting impact not only on our herd but also on the people whose lives are touched by them.”

H.O.O.V.E.S. extends heartfelt appreciation to Chris Nagel and the Home Depot team for their dedication and willingness to serve.

Their support helps ensure the horses remain strong, healthy, and ready to continue their mission of helping individuals heal, grow, and transform.