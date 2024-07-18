Hamilton Man Injured In Single Vehicle Accident

News Article Views: 1

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported an incident involving a single-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries to a Hamilton man on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. in the 5900 block of S.R. 1, St. Joe.

The injured individual, identified as William Knapp, 59, was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of head, neck, and arm pain.

The crash involved a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Knapp, who was traveling north when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a utility pole on the east side of S.R. 1.

Authorities stated that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident, and the incident is currently under investigation.

County police received assistance from Indiana State Police, the Concord Township Fire Department, Riverside Towing, and DeKalb.