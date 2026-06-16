Hancock County Crash Kills Jenera Man, Injures Ada Driver

Orange Township — The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on June 16, 2026, at approximately 5:58 a.m. on Lincoln Highway and County Road 15 in Orange Township.

A 2008 Pontiac G-6 was driving westbound on Lincoln Highway approaching County Road 15, driven by 30-year-old Chad Shepler of Jenera, Ohio. A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 57-year-old Gregory Miron of Ada, Ohio, was northbound on County Road 15 approaching Lincoln Highway.

The Chevrolet Cruze failed to yield at the stop sign and struck the Pontiac G-6 on the driver’s door. Both vehicles traveled off the northwest side of the roadway and came to rest in a field.

Chad Shepler of Jenera, Ohio sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Gregory Miron of Ada, Ohio sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported by ground ambulance to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not a factor in this crash, and it remains under investigation. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Assisting on scene were Bluffton Fire and EMS, Beaverdam Richland Fire and EMS, ED’s Towing, and the Allen County Mortuary Services.