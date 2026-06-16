Nadine J. Ridenour (1960 – 2026)

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(Retired From Spangler Candy Company)

Nadine June Ridenour, age 66, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at her home following an extended illness.

Nadine retired from Spangler Candy Company with 32 years of service. She was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and enjoyed crafting and camping.

Nadine was born on June 5, 1960, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of George F. and Mary Jean (Little) Justice. She married Mark Ridenour, and he survives.

Nadine is also survived by her son, Andrew Heck, of Bryan; grandchildren, Jacoby Heck and Scarlet Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Bailey (Jr.) and Wesson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Justice; son, Shane M. Thomas; brother, Russell Justice; and sister, Terry Stokes.

A celebration of Nadine’s life will be held Friday, June 19, 2026, from 5-7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.