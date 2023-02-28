FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Ditch Hearing Held With Project Being Approved

DITCH … This picture shows Outlet Ditch BR. 7e for AI Creek. This ditch was discussed during the ditch hearing for ditch petition 2147-Amboy. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, February 21st. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with a bid opening for Bridge Project marked 20F.1.

With no bids being received, commissioners moved to observe the Pledge of Allegiance before also holding a prayer.