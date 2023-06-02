Heisey’s From West Unity Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY … Paul and Dianne (Pike) Heisey of West Unity celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married February 17, 1973, at the West Fulton Dunkard Brethren Church in Wauseon, Ohio. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Nathan (Tiffany) Heisey of Mt Morris, Michigan; Phillip (Jenn) Heisey of Moyie Springs, Idaho; Andrew (Nadine) Heisey of West Unity; Rachel (Andrew) Miller of Alvordton; and Myra (Andy) St. John of Pioneer. They also have fifteen grandchildren. An open house in their honor will be held Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Kissel Building in West Unity from 2:00-6:00 PM.