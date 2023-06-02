Bonnie Turner (1943-2023)

Bonnie Sue Turner, age 79, passed away Tuesday evening, May 30, 2023 at her Wauseon home.

She was born in Wauseon on August 10, 1943 to the late George Turner and Joy (Punches) Turner. Before retiring, Bonnie served as a nurse’s aide at Detwiler Manor in Wauseon.

She later became the activities director at Fulton Manor where she volunteered. In her spare time, Bonnie enjoyed reading and creating hook rugs.

Bonnie is survived by her dear friends, including; Wendy (Ken) Panico, Kane Panico, Jason Eberly and special neighbor, Molinda.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A graveside service will be held at Wauseon Union Cemetery with a day and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

