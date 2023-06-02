Grace Groves (1961-2023)

MONTPELIER – Grace Ann Groves, age 62 of Montpelier, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Morenci on March 7, 1961, the daughter of Wilbert and Martha (Mead) Knisley. On September 3, 2007, she married David Groves in Stroh, IN, and he survives.

Grace held several restaurant jobs in her lifetime; however, her main focus was being a homemaker, taking care of her family.

Grace loved anything to do with her grandchildren and was an avid rock collector. She loved to laugh and found the good in everyone.

Her family describes her as a giver – always thinking of others before she would think of herself. She would also be a mom to anyone who may not have a mother in their life.

Surviving besides her husband are her children and step-children, Zachary and Jonas Zuver, and Eric and Nicole Farris; grandchildren, Pagan, Mallory, Jaeven, and Jacyah Zuver, Christopher, Tyler, Austin, and Brody Farris, Logan Clark, and Leeam and Makayla McElroy; and sisters, Irene Ailiff, Julie Garcia, and Teresa Knisley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Fred and Chuck Knisley.

Funeral services for Grace will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 4:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, with Pastor Jose Alvarez, officiating. Cremation will follow. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 PM until time of service, also at the funeral home.

