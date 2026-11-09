Helen “Joyce” Huffman (1944 – 2026)

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(Swanton Resident; Retired School Cafeteria Manager) Helen “Joyce” Huffman, age 82, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, November 5, 2026, with her loving husband by her side and her hand in his. Joyce was born on January 5, 1944, in Euclid, Ohio, to William and Jacqueline (Collins) Sampson. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1962. Shortly after graduation, Joyce married her sixth-grade sweetheart, Larry, beginning a beautiful life together that would span 64 years.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mom, Nana, and great grandma who truly had a heart of gold. She worked for Springfield Schools, beginning as a cashier in the cafeteria and quickly advancing to cafeteria manager. After 25 years of dedicated service, Joyce retired.

Joyce and Larry lived life to the fullest. From camping at Waffle Farm, to living at Lake Seneca, to becoming snowbirds in Zephyrhills, Florida, the two of them were always making memories together. You could often find them surrounded by friends, out on the water on their pontoon boat, going to garage sales, or riding around in their golf cart.

Joyce loved music and loved to dance, always with her infectious smile. She was a devoted fan of Ricky Nelson, Elvis Presley, and Alan Jackson. She also treasured the simple pleasures in life, especially enjoying her morning cup of hot, black Maxwell House coffee while watching the birds outside.

Christmas was Joyce’s favorite holiday. She loved decorating the house, listening to Christmas music, baking cookies, preparing holiday dinners, watching her family open gifts, and doing crafts with her grandchildren. Those family traditions brought her so much happiness.

Joyce also had a very special fur-grandson, Chandler, who loved his Nana dearly.

Above all, Joyce’s greatest joy was her family. Being a grandma and Nana was one of the greatest highlights of her life, and that love shone brightly in the way she treasured every moment with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was the center of her world, and the love she gave them will remain with them always.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Larry R. Huffman, Sr.; her children, Larry (Janine) Huffman, Jr. Gary (Teresa) Huffman, and Sheri (Cory) Carmean; her grandchildren, Brittany (John) Huffman, Johnny (Brittney) Mayes, Jackie (Ken) Moore, Michelle (James) Koback, Angela (Josh) Kocinski, McKensey Huffman, Jensyn (Nathan) Beining, and Hunter Huffman; her 11 great-grandchildren; and the many others who called her “Nana.”

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Wright.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, November 10, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Lynn Passett officiating.

The family would like to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to Valerie Norris, Joyce’s hospice nurse, for the compassionate care, kindness, and support she provided to Joyce and her family during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.