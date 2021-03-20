Help Wanted: Full Time Newspaper Writers / Photographers

Covering Events In The Greater Williams County ~ Fulton County Area

(LARGE AMOUNT OF WORK CONDUCTED FROM COMFORTS OF HOME)

We are doubling our news coverage team size! Have you read local news inside a newspaper and thought to yourself you would love to provide similar coverage via your writing and photography efforts? Make a difference right here in the greater Williams County – Fulton County area by joining our team and help promote local small-town news!

We are looking for full-time writers/photographers to attend local meetings and community events throughout our coverage area, along with conducting popular features. After attending local events, compose your article and photo submissions from the comforts of home. This allows for a flexible work schedule as long as deadlines are met.

Work Example: Attend a local village council meeting for 90 minutes. Take notes and photos. Go home and write your article and submit materials to our main office by our deadline (another 90 minutes – 3 hours total). This allows the candidate to work as a night owl or wake up the next day to complete (schedule flexibility). Other coverage examples: school board meetings, school events, composing community features, etc.

JOB DETAILS:

-$10 per hour during training.

-Mileage reimbursement to all coverage events.

-$500 per week salary after successful training (average work weeks 30-50 hours).

-Room for quick advancement based off performance.

-Some schedule flexibility, most Wednesdays & Sundays off.

-After attending local events in the Williams County – Fulton County areas of Northwest Ohio, conduct most of the work from your home office (50-75% of work time)!

CANDIDATES SHOULD HAVE:

-Strong communication and organizational skills.

-Ability to report news without from an unbiased / opinion free perspective.

-Workable writings skills.

-Take crisp / non-blurry photos.

-Excellent attendance.

-Reliable transportation.

Send cover letters and resumes to publisher@thevillagereporter.com