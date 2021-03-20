Linda Opdycke (1958-2021)

FAYETTE, OH – Linda J. Opdycke, 62, of Fayette, OH, departed this life early Friday morning, March 19, 2021. Born April 22, 1958, in Montpelier, OH, she was one of eight children born of the union of Fred and Betty (Smith) Nowak.

Linda lived her early years in West Unity, attending grade school at the former Alvordton School before graduating from Hilltop High School with the Class of 1976. On July 28, 1979, she married Lyle “Butch” Opdycke at the Fayette United Methodist Church, and his family farm in Fayette became her permanent cherished home.

Linda selflessly joined Butch in business operations of the family farm, alongside raising three children. Possessing all of the qualities of a nurturing, loving and protective mother, she naturally assumed the respected role of the matriarch of the family.

Her greatest honor, however, was granted to her upon receiving the title of grandmother, and she adored each of her grandchildren with every ounce of her being; dropping everything when opportunities arose to spend time with them.

In addition to farming, Linda also worked part-time positions at Fayette Tubular Products and in the kitchen at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Linda also enjoyed many years working at R&H Restaurant in Fayette, where she was able to market her domestic talents of delectable cooking, baking, and pie making.

She also loved travelling, cross-stitching, shopping excursions with her sisters, and trying her luck at nearby casinos.

In addition to Butch, her husband of 41 years, Linda leaves behind her two sons, Austin (Hilary) Opdycke of Fayette, Adam Opdycke (and Jaime Stembridge) of Pioneer, OH; her daughter, Lindsey (Jason) Ferguson of Adrian, MI; her beloved grandchildren, Caleb, Carly and Camryn Ferguson, Owen, Emersyn, Lydia and Layn Opdycke, and Nathan and Kaitlyn Stembridge; her seven siblings, Cheri Beagle of Bryan, OH, Cindy (John) Merillat of Fayette, Teresa (Ken) Watson of West Unity, Sheila (Galen) Siegel of West Unity, Angela (Mick) McGuire of Belmont, NC, Laura (Greg) Fleming of West Unity and Chad (Denise) Nowak of Stryker, OH; and numerous extended family members.

Welcoming her to Heaven are her parents; granddaughter, McKinley Opdycke; brothers-in-law, Bill Beagle, Albert “Buddy” Merillat, and Alan Lichtenwald; and her parents-in-law, Floyd and Hutoka Opdycke.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Fayette UMC Family Life Center (306 E. Main St.), on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 3 – 7 p.m. A funeral service will be private with Pastor Jeff Bandy.