HOOVES To Host Exclusive Kentucky Derby Fundraiser At Heban’s Field Of Dreams

PRESS RELEASE – HOOVES (Healing of Our Veterans Equine Services) is thrilled to announce its inaugural Kentucky Derby Fundraiser, “Run for the Roses: A Derby Soirée”, an elevated and elegant evening celebrating the sport of kings while raising critical funds for veterans’ healing programs.

The event will take place on May 3rd at the picturesque Heban’s Field of Dreams, with a fundraising goal of $50,000+ to support equine-assisted services for veterans struggling with PTSD, trauma, and transition challenges.

This exclusive Derby-themed gala will offer guests a first-class experience, featuring:

•Live Viewing of the Kentucky Derby on a massive screen.

•Fine Southern-Inspired Cuisine – Heavy hors d’oeuvres and decadent desserts.

•Signature Derby Cocktails – Mint Juleps, Oaks Lily, and more

•Exciting Fundraising Games – Charity wagering, Whiskey & Wine Pull, Golden Horseshoe Hunt, and Derby Hat Contest.

•Live & Silent Auction – Luxury getaways, equestrian experiences, and exclusive gifts.

•Live Music & Entertainment.

•VIP Experiences – Premier seating, exclusive lounges, and sponsor perks.

WHY IT MATTERS

HOOVES has been a national leader in equine-assisted healing, providing veterans with life-changing, five-day intensive retreats designed to empower them to heal, regain control, and return to the lives they’ve fought to protect.

Every dollar raised at this event will directly support these transformative programs at no cost to the veterans.

“This is more than just a Derby party,” said Amanda Held, Founder of HOOVES. “It’s an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate resilience, honor our veterans, and make a lasting impact through the healing power of horses.”

A PARTNERSHIP WITH A PURPOSE

The event is proudly hosted at Heban’s Field of Dreams, a stunning event venue known for its breathtaking scenery, elegant event spaces, and commitment to community impact.

Owned and operated by the Heban and Keim families, Heban’s Field of Dreams has built a reputation for hosting memorable events that bring people together for a cause.

“We are honored to partner with HOOVES for this incredible event,” said Mackenzie Keim, Manager of Heban’s Field of Dreams.

“Our mission has always been to provide a space where people can gather, connect, and create lasting memories.”

“Hosting this Kentucky Derby fundraiser aligns perfectly with that vision, and we couldn’t think of a better way to support the heroes who have sacrificed so much for us.”

HOW TO ATTEND & SUPPORT

•Tickets Available Now – General admission and VIP tables are on sale at hooves.us/events.

•Sponsorships Available – Multiple tiers for businesses and individuals, including the Derby Patron Sponsor ($500) for entry-level supporters.

•Donate to the Auction – High-value experiences and items are welcome.

EVENT DETAILS

-Location: Heban’s Field of Dreams

-Date: May 3rd, 2024

-Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

For sponsorships, tickets, or donations, please visit hooves.us or contact Mackenzie Keim at mackenzie@hebansfieldofdreams.com