Virginia “Ginni” Neuenschwander (1943 – 2025)

Virginia “Ginni” Neuenschwander, 82, of Wauseon, Ohio—a deeply faithful servant of God—passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on August 6, 2025. Ginni was surrounded by her loving family after a full life of love and joy.

Ginni was born on April 16, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, to Adela and Fred Bostelman. Raised in a house full of song and dance, Ginni’s first true love was music—a love she held dearly until her last day.

As a young child, Ginni took piano lessons, but would often leave her instructor frustrated. Instead of following the notes he tried to teach her, she would listen to the song and simply play it by ear—a God-given talent that led her instructor to humbly admit there was nothing more he could teach her.

A graduate of Jewell High School, Ginni was voted “Best Dancer” by her classmates. By then, it was undeniable to anyone who saw her that she was beautiful, and it was around this time that she met Larry, the love of her life. They were married for 59 beautiful years.

Ginni worked throughout her adult life, but most notably, she established the first preschool in Wauseon in the early 1970s at her church, Emmaus Lutheran.

In 1993, she retired from teaching and forged a new career in real estate. Her drive kept her vying for listings throughout northwest Ohio until her last day, earning awards for outstanding performance and top honors every year since 1993 from the Ohio Association of Realtors.

Ginni’s competitive spirit carried over into her hobbies. A left-handed pitcher, she traveled to the state championships with her women’s softball team for many consecutive years.

Tennis, another of Ginni’s great loves, brought her a lifetime of friendships, beach trips with the girls, and skills that helped her transition to pickleball – remaining highly competitive among younger peers.

If you knew Ginni, you knew her #1 sport: being a fan of Ohio State football. Oh, how she loved the Buckeyes. She cherished every win and took great comfort in re-watching each game from this past season, where her beloved Buckeyes won the National Championship.

Ginni’s faith was the cornerstone of her life. As a devoted member of Emmaus Lutheran Church, she served in many roles, including youth group leader, board member, and—most proudly—as a faithful leader of the church choir and worship music.

Ginni is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Jill (Ron) Anderson, Joy (Dave) Savula, and Jason (Jennifer) Neuenschwander. She is also survived by her sister, Bette Lighthill; brother-in-law Brent “B” Neuenschwander; and five grandchildren whom she adored: Andrew, Calvin, Jamie, Sela, and Sloane. Their “Gigi” was always their biggest fan.

Lastly, Ginni loved life. She had a way of making things extra special—her bountiful flower gardens, beautifully decorated home, fun menus at family gatherings (which included the best frozen margarita recipe), and always the music she played in her home and at her church.

She filled every space in her own way, turning ordinary moments into treasured memories. Ginni’s presence was a gift, and the love she shared will continue to echo in the lives of all who knew her.

Visitation for Ginni will take place on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, from 3pm to 7pm. A Celebration of Ginni’s Life will take place on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 11am, with Pastor Ted Rellstab officiating. The family asks that people wear bright colors to the Celebration of Life Service. Burial will be private at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church or Breakthrough T1D, a juvenile diabetes organization.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Neuenschwander family.

The obituary for Ginni was lovingly prepared by her family.